Limited-run 2024 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition goes official

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 19, 2023 | 11:22 am 2 min read

2024 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Land Rover)

British marque Land Rover has revealed the 2024 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition. The SUV makes a grand entrance as the most expensive Range Rover ever, with a staggering price tag of $370,000 (around Rs. 3.07 crore). Only seven units of this ultra-rare off-roader will be produced, making it a must-have for car collectors worldwide. This limited-run luxury vehicle is based on the long-wheelbase version and boasts an array of exclusive features that justify its hefty price.

It flaunts 23-inch forged wheels and two-tone leather upholstery

The 2024 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition is finished in a stunning glossy white paint scheme, which is enhanced by reflective fine white glass flake particles. The SUV sits on 23-inch forged wheels, featuring a unique diamond-turned dark gray gloss appearance. Inside, the four-seater cabin cocoons its occupants in utmost luxury. The cabin is adorned with a premium Perlino and Deep Garnet semi-aniline two-tone leather upholstery, Cream Ash Burr-colored veneer with gloss white ceramic accents, and plus pearl oyster carpets.

It draws power from a 4.4-liter V8 engine

Under the hood, the 2024 SV Carmel Edition is powered by a BMW-sourced 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine (codenamed S68) with a mild-hybrid assist system. The motor puts out 606hp of maximum power and 750Nm of peak torque. It is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

