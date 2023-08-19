Meet China's G-Class clone, a compact EV with larger-than-life attitude

Auto

Meet China's G-Class clone, a compact EV with larger-than-life attitude

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 19, 2023 | 06:04 pm 2 min read

The all-electric mini G-Class features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Electrek)

The awesomely-weird Alibaba 'Electric Vehicle of the Week' is a Chinese all-electric imitation of the legendary Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The compact EV is available at just $2,200 (around Rs. 1.83 lakh). However, its price tag does not cover its batteries, and you must order a minimum of three vehicles at a time. It measures just 2,900mm in length, weighs 500kg, and can accommodate four passengers. With a top speed of 45km/h, the drivetrain may struggle when fully loaded.

What else does this cheap rip-off offer?

Apart from the appearance, the compact Chinese EV does not share any features with the iconic G-Class. The four-wheeler gets round LED headlamps, a clamshell hood, flared wheel arches with black cladding, tiny wheels with designer covers, and vertically stacked LED taillamps. Inside, it has four compact seats, a minimalist dashboard design, and a manual AC. A single lead-acid battery pack boasts a range between 50km and 110km on a single charge.

The EV is not street-legal in most countries

Despite its low price, it's not advisable to order this knock-off G-Class from China due to the various risks involved. The vehicle is not street-legal in most countries and thus cannot be easily imported. Furthermore, there's a high likelihood of never receiving the vehicle. The "real" price is likely to be significantly higher, as one buyer discovered when purchasing a $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1.66 lakh) electric pickup from Alibaba that ultimately cost closer to $8,000 (approximately Rs. 6.65 lakh).

Share this timeline