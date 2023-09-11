Honda Elevate's soaring demand results in a six-month waiting period

Written by Akash Pandey September 11, 2023 | 12:37 pm 2 min read

Honda is witnessing a surge in demand for its made-for-India SUV, the Honda Elevate, resulting in a waiting period of up to six months. Launched on September 4, the SUV has garnered significant interest, particularly for its higher-spec variants, which account for over 60% of total bookings. The higher-spec VX and ZX trims have a waiting period of around six months, while the SV and V variants may be delivered in around two to three months.

Introductory prices and popular variants

The introductory prices for the Honda Elevate range from Rs. 11 lakh for the entry-level SV variant and go up to Rs. 16 lakh for the top-spec ZX variant with a CVT automatic gearbox. Dealers have reported greater demand for the higher-spec VX and ZX variants considering they offer more features. Honda has revealed that approximately 65% of total Elevate SUV bookings are for the CVT gearbox-equipped trims.

Engine specifications and fuel efficiency

The Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine that produces 121hp of power and 145Nm of peak torque. It comes with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-step CVT automatic transmission. The manual variant has a fuel efficiency of 15.31km/l, while the CVT version returns 16.92km/l. The Obsidian Blue Pearl and Platinum White Pearl paint finishes are available on the V, VX, and ZX trims, with three dual-paint options exclusive to the top-spec ZX trim.

Competitors and market response

The Indian automobile sector is witnessing a huge increase in demand for SUVs and this trend shows no indications of abating. In such a scenario, Honda Elevate has emerged as a strong contender. It has managed to find a footing in a highly competitive industry, competing in the 4.2-4.4 meter segment against established rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Honda has started deliveries for the Elevate SUV in select cities.

