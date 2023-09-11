ABZO Motors introduces VS01 electric motorcycle at Rs. 1.8 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 11, 2023 | 12:24 pm 2 min read

The bike rides on 17-inch wheels

Homegrown brand ABZO Motors has entered the electric two-wheeler market in India with the launch of its first motorcycle, the ABZO VS01. Bearing a price tag of Rs. 1.8-2.22 lakh (ex-showroom), the motorcycle promises a range of up to 180km on a single charge. The ABZO VS01 aims to cater to the increasing demand for eco-friendly, low-maintenance electric bikes in India.

The bike is offered in 4 shades

The ABZO VS01 features a retro-themed cruiser design and is offered in four color choices: Imperial Red, Mountain White, Georgian Bay, and Black. It comes with LED headlights and taillamps, a fully digital instrument cluster, and 17-inch alloy rims wrapped with tubeless tires. The motorbike has a 1,473mm long wheelbase, 158mm of ground clearance, and 700mm of seat height. It also offers three riding modes: Eco, Normal, and Sports.

What about safety equipment?

Powered by a 72V 70Ah Lithium-ion battery pack, the ABZO VS01 delivers 8.44hp of power and 190Nm of peak torque. It features regenerative braking technology and disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, mated with a combi-braking system (CBS). The suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear. It also includes a reverse mode for the rider's convenience.

