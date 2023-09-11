2024 KTM 250 Duke goes official at Rs. 2.4 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 11, 2023 | 11:32 am 2 min read

The bike gets a 5.0-inch LCD instrument cluster (Photo credit: KTM)

Austrian automaker KTM has launched the 2024 iteration of the 250 Duke, a quarter-liter streetfighter bike, priced at Rs. 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model boasts significant updates, including a slipper clutch, a ride-by-wire throttle system, and a quick-shifter. With redesigned bodywork and advanced features like a Bluetooth-enabled 5.0-inch LCD instrument cluster offering turn-by-turn navigation, the vehicle aims to impress motorcycle enthusiasts.

It gets improved brakes and 17-inch wheels

The new KTM 250 Duke features a completely redesigned engine, with an optimized cylinder head, gearbox, and a larger airbox. The cycle parts have also been updated, including a new steel trellis frame, an off-set mono-shock unit, a curved swingarm, new 17-inch alloy wheels, and improved brakes. These changes contribute to a lighter and more agile bike with an enhanced power-to-weight ratio.

Ride-by-wire throttle system ensures a smooth ride

The new 250 Duke comes equipped with a ride-by-wire throttle system for smoother throttle response and better fuel efficiency. The slipper clutch ensures smoother downshifts, while the quick-shifter allows for seamless upshifts without clutch operation. These features, combined with the redesigned bodywork featuring a muscular fuel tank section and a die-cast aluminum sub-frame, make the riding experience more refined and enjoyable.

What about its performance?

The 2024 KTM 250 Duke runs on a 248.7cc engine that generates a maximum power of 29.6hp and a peak torque of 24Nm. The motorcycle is up for grabs in two shades, namely Electronic Orange and Ceramic White. It can be booked by paying a token amount of Rs. 4,499. Here, it goes against the TVS Apache RTR 310.

