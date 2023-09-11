2024 KTM 390 Duke launched in India at Rs. 3.11L

Written by Akash Pandey September 11, 2023 | 10:56 am 2 min read

The new iteration of 390 Duke gets adjustable suspension (Photo credit: KTM)

KTM has launched the 2024 edition of its popular 390 Duke motorcycle in India at Rs. 3,10,520 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model boasts a slew of upgrades, including a redesigned engine, suspension setup, and new features, making it an enticing option for motorcycle enthusiasts in the country. Bookings are now open on KTM's official website against a token amount of Rs. 4,499 and deliveries are expected to commence before the festive season.

Redesigned frame and muscular aesthetics

The 2024 KTM 390 Duke features a heavily updated design, giving it a more muscular appearance than its predecessor. The tank extensions now protrude more prominently and the headlamp has been redesigned. The daytime running lamp (DRL) is larger. The bike also sports a new steel trellis frame with a pressure die-cast aluminum sub-frame. The exhaust now sits under the belly, giving the bike a sleeker look.

Enhanced suspension and performance upgrades

The new 390 Duke comes with an updated suspension setup, featuring a curved lightweight swingarm and an offset rear mono-shock. The bike's engine has also been revamped for improved performance. The 399cc LC4c engine makes 44.2hp/39Nm and comes paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. These upgrades not only enhance the two-wheeler's overall performance but also make it a strong contender against rivals in the sub-400cc naked bike segment.

You get an array of premium features

KTM has introduced several segment-first safety and convenience-based features in the new 390 Duke. The bike offers launch control, WP APEX adjustable suspension, Track mode, MTC with ride modes, cornering ABS, Quickshifter+, SuperMoto ABS, and a 5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity. There's an optional 820mm seat height, a larger airbox, and a Type-C charging port. These innovations demonstrate KTM's commitment to offering riders a cutting-edge and technologically advanced riding experience.

The bike is offered in two colors

Motorcycle enthusiasts can now book the 2024 KTM 390 Duke via the official website for a token amount of Rs. 4,499. You can choose from two striking color options: Electronic Orange Metallic and Atlantic Blue. KTM has also updated the 250 Duke, which comes at Rs. 2,39,000 (ex-showroom), and can be pre-booked via KTM's website. It comes in Electronic Orange and Ceramic White trims. Deliveries are slated to begin before the festive season.

