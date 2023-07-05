Auto

Maruti Suzuki will launch 6 EVs in India by 2031

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 05, 2023 | 05:36 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki will launch 6 EVs in the coming years (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki introduced its Invicto MPV in India today. At the same launch event, the company laid bare its plan to launch electric vehicles in the country. The firm has announced that it will debut six EV models across various segments by FY 2030-31. The first of these models might be the production-specific version of the eVX Concept, followed by an electrified WagonR.

Why does this story matter?

The entire automobile industry is turning toward sustainable mobility solutions and Maruti Suzuki is no exception. To date, India's largest carmaker has relied on petrol and CNG-backed engines, but now it is showing interest in electric mobility. It now believes that it can maintain the high production scale and affordability with its electric cars. We think the eVX will start the firm's new innings.

The car will offer door-mounted ORVMs and alloy rims

The production-specific Maruti Suzuki eVX will sport a boxy SUV silhouette. It will have a closed-off grille with a large logo of the brand, a muscular hood, a wide air vent, and swept-back LED headlights with integrated DRLs. The SUV will be flanked by door-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and stylish alloy wheels. Connected-style taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler will grace the rear end.

A range of 550km is expected

In production form, the Maruti Suzuki eVX will be backed by a dual-motor setup that might be linked to a 60kWh battery pack. The four-wheeler will deliver a driving range of up to 550km on a single charge.

Auto climate control and multiple airbags might be provided

At the time of launch, the Maruti Suzuki eVX is likely to offer a spacious cabin with auto climate control, USB chargers, rear AC vents, cruise control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It might pack a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera will ensure the passengers' safety.

Maruti Suzuki eVX: Pricing and availability

The production-specific Maruti Suzuki eVX will break cover globally in October 2024 and should head to India soon after. Here, the SUV should carry a price tag of around Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

