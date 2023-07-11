Auto

How Hyundai IONIQ 5 N will differ from standard IONIQ

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 11, 2023 | 05:25 pm 2 min read

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N will ride on 21-inch wheels (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai will unveil the performance-oriented N version of the IONIQ 5 on July 13. Now, the carmaker's Australian division has accidentally revealed the design and interiors of the upcoming vehicle, featuring elements like Performance Blue paintwork and pedals with a checkered flag pattern. So, how will the four-wheeler differ from the standard IONIQ 5? Let us have a look.

Why does this story matter?

The IONIQ 5 N will be Hyundai's first N model sans an internal combustion engine. It will bear thorough upgrades over the standard IONIQ 5 and should witness decent sales globally. The carmaker has managed to sell 500 units of IONIQ 5 EV in India since its debut in January, making a case for the N version to be brought to our shores.

The N model will have 21-inch wheels and black ORVMs

Compared to the standard IONIQ 5, the N model will flaunt a more aggressive-looking body with air vents in the front bumper and vented rear fenders. The model will boast red brake calipers, dual-tone 21-inch wheels, gloss black ORVMs, a roof spoiler, a rear diffuser with boomerang-shaped vents and fog light, and a rear wiper. It will have Performance Blue paintwork with red accents.

The N version will deliver roughly 3 times more power

The standard IONIQ 5 packs a 216hp/350Nm rear-mounted electric motor linked to a 72.6kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a range of 631km per charge. IONIQ 5 N is expected to pack a twin-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain linked to a higher-density battery. A power output of around 600hp is expected. Less ground clearance, lowered ride height, and a stiffer suspension will ensure better handling.

Body-hugging seats and dedicated 'N' button will be there inside

IONIQ 5 N will also deliver cosmetic changes on the inside. The model will sport body-hugging front seats with integrated headrests and an illuminated 'N' logo, and a multifunctional steering wheel with an N button. Pedals and side sills with a checkered flag pattern, a digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment system will be there inside. Multiple airbags will ensure the passengers' safety.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, in the US, it should cost more than the standard model which starts at $42,785 (around Rs. 35.26 lakh).

