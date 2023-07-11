Auto

Driving factors behind Mercedes-Benz India's unprecedented sales in H1 2023

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 11, 2023 | 03:16 pm 2 min read

Mercedes-Benz sold 8,528 cars in India between Jan-June 2023

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz is witnessing fantastic sales in India this year. Between January and June, the German marque sold 8,528 vehicles on our shores, thereby registering a 13% year-on-year (YoY) growth. The company also has over 3,500 orders in the pipeline, which will allow it to end the year on a high. So, what are the factors behind Mercedes-Benz's record demand? Let us see.

A wide variety of models

Mercedes-Benz has occupied the pole position in the luxury car market, thanks to a variety of models across different price points. Here, the line-up starts at Rs. 42 lakh for the A-Class Limousine and goes up to Rs. 3.4 crore for the Maybach S-Class sedan. Buyers are also given a choice of different body types (sedan, SUV, roadster) and powertrains (petrol, diesel, and EV).

Sales propelled by demand for high-end cars

According to Mercedes-Benz, the demand for top-end vehicles has outpaced other segments. The company is seeing very high sales for models such as the S-Class, GLS, S-Class Maybach, GLS Maybach, and the AMG G 63. The AMG SL55 Roadster is also drawing in buyers. To note, one in every four cars sold by the brand this year, is a top-end model.

E-Class LWB and EVs are drawing in customers

EV sales have gone up 10 times YoY thanks to the debut of new cars such as the EQB and EQS. Separately, the LWB E-Class is the German firm's highest-selling four-wheeler in India, while the GLE stands as the SUV with the most buyers. The new E-Class is also contributing to Mercedes-Benz's sales volume growth on our shores.

How have other brands fared here?

Mahindra, MG Motor, and Toyota have witnessed a stellar run in 2023. Between January and June, Mahindra sold 1,99,567 cars in India, registering a 32% YoY growth, while MG had an uptick of 21% by retailing 29,038 units. Toyota Kirloskar Motor managed to sell 97,816 units during the same time, thereby clocking a YoY growth of 31%.

Kia, Honda, and Nissan saw sales decline

Between January-June, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors sold 1,22,685 (8% YoY growth), 49,001 (2% growth), and 45,305 (5% YoY uptick) cars, respectively. However, Kia, Honda, and Nissan witnessed a fall in sales of 19%, 35%, and 27%, respectively (all figures YoY).

