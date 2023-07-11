Auto

Hyundai EXTER v/s Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Which is better

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 11, 2023 | 12:55 pm 3 min read

Both cars ride on alloy wheels

South Korean carmaker Hyundai has introduced its EXTER micro-SUV in India. It is offered in five trim levels: EX, S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. The four-wheeler has a sporty look, an upmarket tech-loaded cabin, and a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated engine available in petrol and CNG guises. Here, it takes on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. However, which one is better? Let's find out.

The EXTER is visually more appealing

The EXTER has projector LED headlights, LED taillamps, a black radiator grille, silvered skid plates, roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, thick cladding, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. It is offered in nine shades. Maruti Suzuki Fronx sports a blacked-out grille with chrome elements, a lengthy hood, roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, an all-LED setup for lighting, blacked-out wheel arches, and 16-inch alloy rims.

The Fronx has bigger dimensions

The EXTER has a length of 3,815mm, a width of 1,710mm, and a wheelbase of 2,450mm. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is 3,995mm long, 1,765mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,520mm.

From 5 seats to a flat-bottom steering wheel

The Hyundai EXTER﻿ gets a 5-seater cabin with a blacked-out dashboard, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a cooled glove box, metal pedals, rear AC vents, and a chrome-finished gear knob. Meanwhile, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx offers five seats, leatherette upholstery, a dual-tone dashboard, rear AC vents, chrome-plated inside door handles, a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, and a rear parcel tray.

What about technology?

EXTER comes with a wireless smartphone charger, a dashcam with a 2.31-inch display and twin cameras, an infotainment console with ambient sounds of nature, a digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, six airbags, cruise control, ABS, and ESC. The Fronx gets a head-up display, a wireless charger, a floating-type 9.0-inch infotainment console, ambient lighting, six airbags, ESC, and a rear-view camera.

The Fronx gets more powerful engine options

The EXTER runs on a 1.2-liter engine that makes 82hp/113.8Nm in petrol form and 69hp/95.2Nm in CNG guise. The mill is linked to a 5-speed manual/AMT gearbox. Maruti Suzuki Fronx is fueled by a 1.2-liter "DualJet" petrol mill (89hp/113Nm) and a 1.0-liter "BoosterJet" turbo-petrol motor (99hp/147.6Nm). Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Hyundai EXTER costs between Rs. 6-10 lakh, while the Maruti Suzuki Fronx starts at Rs. 7.46 lakh and goes up to Rs. 13.13 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Both cars seem evenly matched. However, our vote goes to the EXTER for its better looks, segment-first tech-based features, and a lower starting price tag compared to its rival.

