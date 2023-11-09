Is 2024 Audi Q8 a better SUV than BMW X7

Is 2024 Audi Q8 a better SUV than BMW X7

By Pradnesh Naik Nov 09, 2023

Both SUVs come equipped with a panoramic sunroof

Audi unveiled the 2024 iteration of its flagship SUV, the Q8 at the Munich Motor Show. It features subtle cosmetic changes and gets an improved safety suite with Level-2 ADAS functions. With an expected price tag of above Rs. 1.1 crore (ex-showroom, India), it rivals the BMW X7. Which one of these two German goliaths will emerge victorious? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

In recent years, SUV has become the most popular body type, be it entry-level or high-end category. People are opting for these rugged vehicles due to their go-anywhere capabilities over the hatchback or sedan. BMW has dominated the premium full-size segment with its X7 for a while. However, Audi now wants a piece of the pie with its refreshed flagship offering, the Q8.

Of the two, the Audi Q8 is more visually appealing

The 2023 BMW X7 flaunts a muscular bonnet, split LED headlights, a large illuminated kidney grille, roof rails, 20-inch alloy wheels, shark-fin antenna, revised LED taillights, and dual exhaust tips. The 2024 Audi Q8 sports a large trapezoidal grille, a sculpted hood, sleek HD Matrix LED headlamps with DRLs, chrome-lined windows, 20-inch blacked-out wheels, connected LED taillamps with sequential indicators, and a diffuser.

Cabins on both SUVs feel luxurious and upmarket

BMW X7 has four-zone auto climate control, heated and ventilated seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a curved screen for the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 14.9-inch infotainment panel. Audi Q8 gets multi-zone climate control, premium leather upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, a refreshed Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, and a dual-screen infotainment system. Both SUVs feature multi-color ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof.

The Q8 gets more engine options

BMW X7 runs on a 3.0-liter petrol engine linked to a 48V mild-hybrid system (381hp/520Nm) and a 3.0-liter diesel mill with a mild-hybrid setup (340hp/700Nm). It gets an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Audi Q8 gets a 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine (231hp/500Nm and 286hp/600Nm), a 3.0-litre V6 petrol motor (340hp/500Nm), and a 4.0-liter V8 mill (507hp/770Nm). The engines are linked to an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2023 BMW X7 can be yours between Rs. 1.24 crore and Rs. 1.26 crore. On the other hand, we expect the 2024 Audi Q8 to start at around Rs. 1.1 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Q8 makes more sense on our shores with its aggressive design and potent powertrain options.