Should you book the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 24, 2023 | 05:42 pm 2 min read

The coupe is set to launch in India on September 7 (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW has opened the pre-bookings for the limited-edition 220i M Performance Edition. The performance-oriented coupe is set to launch on September 7. Customers can now reserve the sedan in the iconic Black Sapphire Metallic paint scheme through the BMW Online Shop by paying a token amount of Rs. 1.5 lakh. Here's a look at what the car has to offer.

It gets exclusive M Performance design elements and features

The design of the 2 Series M Performance Edition features several distinctive elements that set it apart from other models in the line-up. The upgrades include an M-specific front grille and an Alcantara leather gear selector lever. These performance parts contribute to the sporty character of the 2 Series Gran Coupe, making it an attractive option for enthusiasts on our shores.

The car is backed by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine

Globally, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition comes equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. The motor is paired with a 7-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission. This powerful combination generates 173hp of maximum power and 280Nm of peak torque. The coupe accelerates from a standstill to 100km/h in just 7.1 seconds.

How much will the 2 Series M Performance Edition cost?

BMW has opened the order books for the M Performance Edition after the launch of the M Sport Pro variant of the 2 Series Gran Coupe in India in May. It carries a price tag of Rs. 45.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The upcoming M Performance Edition is expected to carry a premium over the M Sport Pro variant.

