MG ZS EV's prices slashed by up to Rs. 2.3L

By Pradnesh Naik 05:58 pm Oct 06, 202305:58 pm

MG ZS EV rides on 17-inch dual-tone wheels (Photo credit: MG Motor)

MG Motor has reduced the prices for its flagship ZS EV model in India, making it more affordable for potential buyers. The new starting price for the all-electric offering is Rs. 22.88 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in three variants: Excite, Exclusive, and Exclusive Pro. While the Excite trim has seen a price cut of Rs. 50,000, the Exclusive and Exclusive Pro variants have received reductions of Rs. 2.3 lakh and Rs. 2 lakh, respectively.

Check the new variant-wise ex-showroom pricing for the e-SUV

With these updated prices, the MG ZS EV becomes an even more enticing option for those considering an electric vehicle on our shores. The base Excite trim costs Rs. 22.88 lakh, the mid-spec Exclusive model is priced at Rs. 24.18 lakh, and the range-topping Exclusive Pro sets you back by Rs. 25.88 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The Exclusive and Exclusive Pro versions are also offered with the Iconic Ivory color option, adding to the vehicle's overall appeal.

It promises a range of up to 419km

Under the hood, the MG ZS EV draws power from a single electric motor that is paired with a 50.3kWh battery pack. The setup generates 174hp of maximum power and 280Nm of peak torque. The EV promises a range of up to 419km on a single charge. The e-SUV offers an impressive blend of power and efficiency, making it an attractive option for those looking to switch to EVs without sacrificing performance.

MG expands its presence with a new facility in Trivandrum

In other news, MG Motor India recently inaugurated a new 2S facility in Trivandrum, further expanding its presence in the country. This facility spans 25,000 sq. feet and will provide sales and service support to customers in the region. With this addition, the automaker now has over 340 touchpoints across 157 cities in India, ensuring that customers have easy access to the brand's products and services.