This BMW X5 SUV can survive blasts

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 29, 2023 | 10:09 am 2 min read

It runs on a 4.4-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW has unveiled the X5 Protection VR6, an armored luxury SUV designed to provide maximum protection without drawing attention. As for the highlights, the vehicle boasts a stealthy appearance, featuring dual M bars in the front grille, M mirror caps, high-gloss Shadow Line roof rails, and the M exhaust system. Under the hood, it packs a 4.4-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine.

Enhanced safety features for maximum protection

The BMW X5 Protection VR6 is equipped with molded high-strength steel plates, an aluminum underbody shrapnel shield, and an armored trunk divider for enhanced safety. Buyers can also opt for additional underbody and roof armor to further increase protection.

It attains a top speed of 211km/h

Powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine and a 48V mild-hybrid system, the armored SUV generates 523hp of power and 750Nm of torque. Despite its added weight, the vehicle can reach 0-100km/h in 5.9 seconds and hit a top speed of 211km/h. BMW has reworked the braking systems and suspension to handle the heavy armor, ensuring optimal performance.

What about the interior?

Inside, the X5 Protection VR6 offers a luxurious experience with a 14.9-inch infotainment screen, a 12.3-inch driver display, four-zone climate control, and seats shod in Sensafin leather. Designed as a dedicated four-seater for comfort and safety, it includes an intercom system for external communication and optional LED flashers. It also gets roof flashers with a horn system, rear flashers, and a roof-mounted antenna with an additional receiver for digital radio.

