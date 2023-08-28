Tesla's self-driving technology in spotlight again as two trials loom

Written by Athik Saleh August 28, 2023

The trials could either bolster or harm Tesla's reputation (Photo credit: Tesla)

Tesla is gearing up to defend itself in two crucial trials involving allegations that its Autopilot system contributed to fatal accidents. The outcome of these trials could have significant implications for Tesla's financial future, as self-driving capability is crucial to the company's bottom line. Tesla charges up to $15,000 per vehicle for the software, and victories in these cases could bolster confidence and sales for the technology. Conversely, losses could tarnish Tesla's reputation and sales, potentially affecting self-driving technology's future.

Both accidents occurred in 2019

The first trial, slated for mid-September, revolves around a 2019 California crash in which a Model 3 veered off a highway, struck a palm tree, and burst into flames. The accident resulted in the death of the car's owner and serious injuries to two passengers. The second trial, scheduled for early October, pertains to a 2019 Florida crash where a Model 3 drove under a truck's trailer, shearing off the car's roof and killing the owner.

Victims blame the Autopilot for failing to protect passengers

In the first case, the victim's family alleges that Tesla knew the Autopilot was faulty and safety systems were defective. Per the second lawsuit, Autopilot failed to break, steer, or do anything to avoid the accident. Tesla denies liability in both cases, attributing the accidents to driver error and maintaining that Autopilot is safe when monitored by humans.

The trials will determine public discourse about autonomous vehicles

The results of these trials will also influence the broader conversation surrounding the safety and viability of autonomous vehicles. As self-driving technology continues to advance, these cases will serve as crucial benchmarks for evaluating the progress and challenges faced by companies like Tesla. The outcomes will likely shape public opinion, regulatory decisions, and industry standards for years to come, making these trials a pivotal moment in the evolution of autonomous vehicles.

