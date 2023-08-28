Honda Hornet 2.0, with OBD2-compliant engine, launched at Rs. 1.39L

Written by Akash Pandey August 28, 2023 | 06:24 pm 2 min read

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has introduced the 2023 iteration of Hornet 2.0, which now features an OBD2-compliant engine. The bike is priced at Rs. 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new mill uses multiple sensors to monitor components affecting emission performance, with a warning light on the instrument panel indicating any malfunctions. It is an 184.40cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine that churns out 12.7hp/15.9Nm. The company has optimized intake and exhaust components for stronger acceleration and better rideability.

Take a look at the design features and other highlights

The 2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 boasts an aerodynamic design for better ride stability and a sporty appearance. It gets new graphics, a muscular tank, all-LED lighting, a split seat, a short muffler, a 10-spoke alloy wheel design, and aluminum-finished foot pegs. The golden upside-down (USD) front fork is a segment-first feature, amplifying the bike's sportiness. At the rear, it gets a mono-shock suspension.

Enhanced safety features for improved riding

The 2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 includes dual petal disc brakes with single-channel ABS, wider tubeless tires, an engine-stop switch, hazard lights, a side stand indicator, and a sealed chain. The motorcycle also sports a new assist and slipper clutch for easier upshifts and rear wheel lock-up management during hard downshifts. It comes with a special 10-year warranty package, which includes a three-year standard warranty and a seven-year optional warranty. This extended warranty ensures long-term reliability and peace of mind.

