Written by Akash Pandey August 28, 2023 | 02:29 pm 2 min read

The Hero Karizma XMR 210 is expected to get eye-catching color options like Yellow and Red (Photo credit: Hero MotoCorp)

Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to launch the Karizma XMR 210 in India on August 29, marking the return of the popular Hero Karizma brand. The motorcycle is expected to be priced between Rs. 1.90 lakh and Rs. 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete against rivals such as the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, Yamaha R15, and Bajaj Pulsar RS 200. With this new offering, the company aims to increase its market share in the premium motorcycle segment.

Aggressive styling and advanced features to be on offer

The Hero Karizma XMR 210 will sport aggressive styling and design elements reminiscent of the original Karizma. Sharp lines and creases, along with a split-style seat setup, upswept exhaust, designer alloy wheels, a tall windshield, and a sleek taillight, will characterize the motorcycle's design. The two-wheeler will feature full LED lighting and a color LCD screen with Bluetooth connectivity. For a comfortable ride, the motorcycle will have telescopic front forks and an adjustable mono-shock absorber at the rear.

The bike will offer dual-channel ABS for improved safety

The Hero Karizma XMR 210 will be powered by a new 210cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The mill will generate 25hp of power and 30Nm of maximum torque. It will come equipped with disc brakes on both front and rear wheels, as well as dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety and handling. The bike is poised to make a strong impact in the 200-250cc motorcycle segment

