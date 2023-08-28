Honda Elevate will offer ADAS suite only on ZX varaint

Written by Akash Pandey August 28, 2023 | 01:59 pm 2 min read

Honda also intends to release all-electric Elevate in the future (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda is gearing up for the launch of its highly anticipated SUV, the Honda Elevate, in India on September 4. The vehicle will be offered in SV, V, VX, and ZX trims. The pre-launch bookings and test drives have already commenced across the country. However, not all trims will get the ADAS safety suite. As per ZigWheels, Elevate is said to offer the ADAS with its top-end ZX trim only.

Why ADAS will be exclusive to the top-end trim

Honda will make the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite exclusive to the top-end ZX trim of Elevate, unlike the City, which provides ADAS on the top three trims. This decision is likely aimed at maintaining competitive pricing for the lower- and mid-spec variants. The Elevate's ADAS features will include adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, auto high beam assist, and collision avoidance system.

The SUV will be loaded with plenty of features

The Honda Elevate will come packed with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital driver's display, automatic climate control, wireless charger, a single-pane sunroof, and keyless entry with push-button start. There will be a single 1.5-liter petrol engine, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT, generating 121hp of power. On the safety front, the SUV will include six airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and electronic stability control.

