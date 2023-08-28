Toyota launches Rumion MPV in India at Rs. 10.29L
Toyota has introduced the Rumion MPV in India with prices starting at Rs. 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the S MT (Petrol) variant. Despite being a rebranded version of the Ertiga, the Toyota MPV aims to set itself apart from the Maruti counterpart with its unique design elements and feature-packed interior. The Toyota Rumion comes in three variants and five color options. It can be pre-booked against a deposit amount of Rs. 11,000.
Take a look at the exterior and interior highlights
The Toyota Rumion features a new grille with Toyota badging. It gets projector headlamps, chrome inserts, dual-tone alloy wheels, vertically stacked LED taillights, and a rear wiper. Inside, the vehicle offers a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other convenience features include automatic climate control and a height-adjustable driver seat.
You get impressive safety features and engine options
The Toyota Rumion includes six airbags, cruise control, and Toyota's i-Connect technology. Under the hood, the MPV houses a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is available with either a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic gearbox. The petrol version produces 102hp of power and 137Nm of torque. The CNG variant of the vehicle generates 87hp of power and 121Nm of torque.