2024 Suzuki GSX-S1000, GSX-8S revealed: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey August 28, 2023 | 11:04 am 2 min read

The 2024 GSX-S1000 sports red accents on the front faring and tail (Photo credit: Suzuki)

Suzuki has unveiled refreshed versions of its GSX-S1000 and GSX-8S naked sportbikes for 2024. They feature new color options and graphics while retaining their impressive mechanical and performance features. The bikes serve as solid picks for individuals seeking agile streetfighters. The refreshed models aim to strengthen Suzuki's position in the sportbike market and attract new customers.

The GSX-S1000 gets a Metallic Matte Sword Silver color option

The GSX-S1000 boasts a powerful 999cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, inline-four-cylinder engine. It has been tuned for better output, producing 150hp/108Nm. In terms of features, the bike gets multiple ride modes, a TFT instrument cluster, 17-inch alloy wheels, ABS-equipped Brembo brakes, and a fully adjustable KYB suspension setup. The 2024 model is available in popular Metallic Triton Blue with white accents and a new Metallic Matte Sword Silver with red accents on the front faring and tail.

The GSX-8S offers versatility and sporty performance

Designed for riders looking for a versatile and sporty naked bike, the GSX-8S comes with a 776cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine, featuring a 270-degree crankshaft. The mill emulates the power and sound of a 90-degree V-twin engine. Key features include multiple ride modes, traction control, ABS, and a large five-inch TFT display. The 2024 model comes in a new Glass Matte Mechanical Gray, in addition to Pearl Cosmic Blue and Metallic Matte Black No. 2/Glass Sparkle Black colorways.

Suzuki strengthens its competitive edge in the sportbike market

Suzuki's latest offerings remain competitive within the segment in terms of performance, technology, and pricing. The GSX-S1000 and GSX-8S cater to different rider preferences while offering advanced features at attractive price points. They cost $11,699 (nearly Rs. 9,66,400) and $8,999 (around Rs. 7,43,300), respectively.

