How River Indie fares against Ather 450X electric scooter

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 28, 2023 | 12:05 am 2 min read

Both EVs roll on designer alloy wheels

Bengaluru-based EV start-up River has begun the production of its first-ever electric scooter, the Indie. The e-scooter retails for Rs. 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom) on our shores and is available in three bold color schemes. At that price point, the quirky-looking offering rivals the recently-refreshed Ather 450X in the high-performance scooter segment. Between these two, which one makes more sense? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Bengaluru-based Ather Energy was the first Indian EV maker to offer a high-performance scooter for the masses. Its 450 range developed a cult-like following. Witnessing its success, EV start-up River has also entered the highly competitive category with its capable Indie e-scooter. But which of these two homegrown two-wheelers offers the most bang for the buck?

River Indie looks more appealing with its quirky design

Ather 450X features an apron-mounted LED headlight, angular body panels, a flush-fitted side stand, a sleek LED taillamp, 12-inch alloy wheels, and a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen with smartphone connectivity and in-built navigation. River Indie flaunts a dual-pod headlight-mounted front apron, a wide handlebar, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with 42-liter under-seat storage, a 12-liter lockable glove box, and blacked-out 14-inch alloy wheels.

Both scooters get disc brakes and Combined Braking System (CBS)

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Ather 450X and River Indie come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Combined Braking System (CBS), regenerative braking, and riding modes. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks on both e-scooters. The former has a rear mono-shock unit, while the latter gets dual rear shock absorbers.

Ather 450X promises a better range

The Ather 450X is fueled by a 6.4kW electric motor that is linked to a 3.7kWh battery. The EV delivers a range of up to 150km per charge. Powering the River Indie is a 6.7kW mid-mounted motor that is paired to an IP67-rated fixed-type 4kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The e-scooter promises a range of up to 120km on a single charge.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Ather 450X will set you back Rs. 1.45 lakh. On the other hand, the River Indie can be yours with a price tag of Rs. 1.25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Indie makes more sense on our shores, with its quirky looks, better safety equipment, and a slightly lower price tag compared to its rival.

