MG Motor reveals technical specifications of its Cyberster roadster
British automaker MG Motor has revealed the Cyberster electric roadster for the global markets. The sustainable sports car boasts dual electric motors that generate a maximum power of 536hp and 725Nm of peak torque. The motors are paired with a 77kWh battery pack. The setup promises a range of up to 579km, based on the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC).
The roadster tips the scales at 1,984kg
Measuring 4,534mm in length, 1,913mm in width, and 1,329mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,690mm, the Cyberster is significantly larger than its primary rival, the Mazda MX-5 Miata. Despite its powerful performance, the EV weighs in at a hefty 1,984kg, which affects its handling and agility compared to other lighter sports cars.
The EV comes equipped with a premium Bose sound system
Equipped with advanced hardware such as Brembo brakes with four-piston fixed calipers and a highly rigid rollbar, the MG Cyberster offers better safety for its passengers. With a Bose sound system and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8155 chip-powered touchscreen infotainment system with Unreal Engine 4.0 graphics, the Cyberster is designed to offer a futuristic and opulent experience to its occupants.
A lighter rear-wheel-drive variant is in development
MG Motor also plans to offer a lighter rear-wheel-drive version of the Cyberster. It will feature a single motor setup producing over 300hp. This variant will be powered by a smaller 64kWh battery and have a range of 520km, based on the CLTC standard.Share this timeline