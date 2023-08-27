MG Motor reveals technical specifications of its Cyberster roadster

Auto

MG Motor reveals technical specifications of its Cyberster roadster

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 27, 2023 | 05:25 pm 2 min read

MG Cyberster rolls on dual-tone alloy wheels (Photo credit: MG Motor)

British automaker MG Motor has revealed the Cyberster electric roadster for the global markets. The sustainable sports car boasts dual electric motors that generate a maximum power of 536hp and 725Nm of peak torque. The motors are paired with a 77kWh battery pack. The setup promises a range of up to 579km, based on the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC).

The roadster tips the scales at 1,984kg

Measuring 4,534mm in length, 1,913mm in width, and 1,329mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,690mm, the Cyberster is significantly larger than its primary rival, the Mazda MX-5 Miata. Despite its powerful performance, the EV weighs in at a hefty 1,984kg, which affects its handling and agility compared to other lighter sports cars.

The EV comes equipped with a premium Bose sound system

Equipped with advanced hardware such as Brembo brakes with four-piston fixed calipers and a highly rigid rollbar, the MG Cyberster offers better safety for its passengers. With a Bose sound system and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8155 chip-powered touchscreen infotainment system with Unreal Engine 4.0 graphics, the Cyberster is designed to offer a futuristic and opulent experience to its occupants.

A lighter rear-wheel-drive variant is in development

MG Motor also plans to offer a lighter rear-wheel-drive version of the Cyberster. It will feature a single motor setup producing over 300hp. This variant will be powered by a smaller 64kWh battery and have a range of 520km, based on the CLTC standard.

Share this timeline