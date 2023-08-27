Hyundai begins production of 2024 KONA EV for global markets

Auto

Hyundai begins production of 2024 KONA EV for global markets

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 27, 2023 | 04:18 pm 2 min read

Hyundai KONA EV rolls on designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has started manufacturing the all-new 2024 KONA EV at its facility in the Czech Republic. The carmaker plans to produce 21,000 units in the first year. This move is crucial to the company's goal of selling only zero-emission vehicles in the European region by 2035. The second-generation electric SUV supports the automaker's electrification strategy to launch eleven new EVs by 2030.

Hyundai's Czech production will follow the same strategy as before

Hyundai's Czech production facility follows the same strategy as the first-generation model, which was produced in Europe in 2020. By supplementing its supply from the Ulsan plant in South Korea, the carmaker aims to reduce delivery times for its European customers. The KONA EV is expected to represent 15% of the plant's total production output by late 2023.

Hyundai plans to expand to new markets with KONA EV

In addition to the current 22 European markets, Hyundai aims to deliver the KONA EV to 20 more countries. The list includes the likes of Turkey, Israel, Reunion, and Guadeloupe. Its Czech-based plant will produce two versions with different battery capacities: a 65.4kWh battery pack with a 514km range and a 48.4kWh battery pack with a 377km range. The carmaker aims to produce 21,000 units by late 2023, followed by 50,000 units in the next year.

Share this timeline