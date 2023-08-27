Volkswagen patents new steering wheel technology with integrated buttons

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 27, 2023 | 03:56 pm 2 min read

Volkswagen's multifunctional steering wheel comes equipped with touch-sensitive buttons (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has patented a new steering wheel design that aims to improve driver control and safety by replacing traditional indicator stalks with integrated buttons. The wheel features two sets of buttons on both sides, positioned close to where the driver grips the disc. It allows for easy access to essential functions without taking their hands off the wheel.

It aims to simplify controls for the driver

The first button activates the function to operate turn signals and headlights, while the second button determines specifics, such as low or high beam for headlamps and left or right for turn signals. However, there are limitations to this new control system. The driver must complete their inputs within a certain timeframe otherwise, the function will not activate. This requirement ensures deliberate choices when using the controls and prevents accidental activation.

It gives a glimpse into future innovations

Volkswagen's innovative approach enhances safety and convenience for drivers, but it is uncertain when or if this technology will be implemented in their vehicles. The company has not yet announced any plans to incorporate the new steering wheel design into production models. Patents can sometimes serve as a glimpse into future innovations, but they do not guarantee that the technology will make it to market.

Can we expect the new steering wheel to reach production?

In conclusion, Volkswagen's patent for a steering wheel with integrated buttons could potentially offer drivers more control and safety by keeping their hands on the wheel. However, it remains to be seen whether this technology will be adopted in future production models. As with any patent, the actual implementation of the technology is uncertain and depends on various factors, including feasibility and market demand.

