Volkswagen's T7 California concept is a house on four wheels

Auto

Volkswagen's T7 California concept is a house on four wheels

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 27, 2023 | 02:44 pm 2 min read

Volkswagen T7 California concept rolls on designer dual-tone alloy wheels (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has taken the wraps of the T7 California camper concept, based on the 2022 T7 Multivan. It offers outdoor enthusiasts a versatile and eco-friendly option for their adventures. The camper made its public debut at the 2023 Caravan Salon in Dusseldorf, Germany, generating excitement among van aficionados. Unlike the previous versions, the upcoming MPV features the option of an efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain.

It features a compact kitchenette and a foldable table

The T7 California camper concept features two sliding doors. However, unlike the older model, they do not cut into the space for the compact kitchenette. It comes equipped with a refrigerator, cooktop, and a foldable table, along with preparation and storage space. With four seats, a rear double bed, and a pop-top for additional sleeping accommodations, this camper is perfect for those seeking comfort and convenience on their outdoor excursions.

It is backed by multiple powertrain options

Under the hood, the Volkswagen T7 California concept offers a range of engine options. The list includes a 1.5-liter and a 2.0-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol engines, a 2.0-liter diesel motor, and the groundbreaking 1.4-liter plug-in hybrid powertrain that produces 215hp of maximum power. It is the first PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) camper for the German automaker that is capable of charging its battery from a campsite electrical connection for eco-friendly adventures.

Share this timeline