Ford's bestselling pick-up truck gets a complete makeover for 2024

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 13, 2023 | 11:38 am 2 min read

The 2024 Ford F-150 comes equipped with ADAS functions (Photo credit: Ford)

Ford has revealed the 2024 iteration of its best-selling F-150 pick-up for the global markets with a starting price tag of $38,565 (approximately Rs. 31.96 lakh). It features a fresh design, advanced technology, and an innovative 'Pro Access' tailgate. The revamped truck boasts redesigned headlights, new bumper and grille styles, and a host of cutting-edge features aimed at enhancing the driving experience for enthusiasts.

Exclusive interior theme for range-topping Platinum Plus trim

The 2024 F-150 showcases a Smoked Truffle interior theme exclusive to the Platinum Plus trim, and Medium Dark Smoked Truffle with mushroom tones for other trims. The entry-level F-150 remains the XL, while the new Platinum Plus replaces the Limited as the flagship variant. The Pro Access Tailgate, part of a $1,620 Bed Utility Package on Lariat and Tremor trims, comes standard on higher trims. The truck also gains an optional heads-up display, standard LED headlights, and ADAS functions.

Revised engine options available for the pick-up truck

Ford has dropped the older 3.3-liter V6 engine. The automaker has replaced it with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 mill which develops 325hp of power and 542Nm of torque. Other engine options remain unchanged for 2024. The sporty F-150 Raptor R retains its 5.2-liter supercharged V8 motor. However, it has been teased with a power increase to over 700hp.

How much does the 2024 Ford F-150 cost?

The 2024 F-150 starts at $38,565, which is a $2,090 increase from 2023, reflecting the upgraded engine lineup. The Raptor R costs $118,590 (roughly Rs. 98.32 lakh), a modest bump from last year. The Pro Access Tailgate is standard on higher trims and part of a $1,620 Bed Utility Package on Lariat and Tremor trims. With its refreshed design and advanced features, the 2024 F-150 is set to make a strong impact in the competitive truck market.

