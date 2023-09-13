BMW Motorrad introduces a new ConnectedRide Navigator unit

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 13, 2023 | 10:44 am 2 min read

BMW's ConnectedRide Navigator unit can be charged via a USB-C cable (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

BMW Motorrad has revealed its innovative ConnectedRide Navigator unit. This device is designed to enhance the riding experience for BMW motorcycle owners. Compatible with all BMW motorcycles built since 2014, the device functions as a route planner and receives over-the-air updates, thereby eliminating the need for a computer connection. The Navigator boasts a 5.5-inch touchscreen display for optimal readability and seamless integration with other ConnectedRide devices from the German marque's catalog.

It provides live traffic information when connected to internet

The ConnectedRide Navigator offers a bright display that coordinates with other bike displays in terms of brightness. It can be charged using the BMW on-board network or via USB-C cable, supporting up to a 2.4A current when charging. Live traffic information is available if the rider uses a SIM card or connects the Navigator to the internet using Wi-Fi/Hotspot. Route planning can be done on any device and saved to the BMW Cloud, then displayed on the device.

Seamless integration with other ConnectedRide devices is crucial

Designed to integrate seamlessly with other BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide devices via Bluetooth, the ConnectedRide Navigator allows riders to connect helmets, smartglasses, and more. Riders can control these devices from the Navigator unit using the multi-controller, just as they control the device itself. Smartphone integration is also a crucial part of the entire experience. This level of connectivity and control enhances the overall riding experience, making it more enjoyable and efficient for owners.

It will be available from November 1

The ConnectedRide Navigator will be available from November 1, with pricing and availability varying by region. To use it, riders must have a 2014 or newer BMW motorcycle with navigation preparation already installed. Once these criteria are met, riders can place the device in its holder and secure it using their motorcycle key. For further information, riders are advised to contact their local dealerships.

