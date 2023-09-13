Best alternatives to 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 13, 2023 | 09:58 am 3 min read

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R rides on 17-inch lightweight wheels

Kawasaki has launched the iconic middleweight supersport offering, the Ninja ZX-4R, in India. Available only in the Metallic Spark Black paint scheme, the performance-focused motorcycle will set you back by Rs. 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). However, considering our price-sensitive market, we believe only enthusiasts might be drawn to the capable track-biased offering. Here are some of the best alternatives to the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R.

First, let's take a look at Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R flaunts dual LED headlights, a sleek LED taillight, sporty clip-on handlebars, rear set footpegs, neatly designed full-fairing, and a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. For safety, it gets disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, SFF-BP inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It is backed by a 399cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine that makes 78hp/39Nm.

Moto Morini X-CAPE 650: Price begins at Rs. 7.2 lakh

Moto Morini's X-CAPE 650 gets a sloping fuel tank, dual projector LED headlight, an upright windscreen, a raised handlebar, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. Disc brakes on both wheels, switchable dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and an adjustable rear mono-shock unit ensure rider safety. It is powered by a 649cc, parallel-twin motor that produces 60hp/54Nm.

Triumph Speed Twin 900: Price starts at Rs. 8.49 lakh

Triumph Speed Twin 900 features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round headlamp unit with black housing, circular mirrors, dual exhausts, aluminum alloy wheels, and a dual-pod semi-digital instrument cluster. It has disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control, telescopic front forks, and twin rear shock absorbers for safety. It is fueled by a 900cc, parallel-twin engine that develops 64hp/80Nm.

Suzuki V-Strom 650XT: Costs Rs. 8.85 lakh

Suzuki's V-Strom 650XT sports a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, a raised windscreen, an upswept exhaust, an all-LED lighting setup, and a semi-digital instrument console. To ensure rider safety, it has disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. The ADV draws power from a 645cc, V-Twin engine that generates 70hp/62Nm.

Honda CBR650R: Prices at Rs. 8.89 lakh

Honda CBR650R has an aggressive fully-fairing, dual LED headlights, a clip-on handlebar, an upright windscreen, split-type seats, an under-belly exhaust, and a TFT instrument cluster. For rider safety, it gets disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, a traction control system, ride-by-wire throttle, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It runs on a 648.72cc, inline-four engine that puts out 86hp/57.5Nm.

