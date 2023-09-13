2024 Jeep Wrangler goes official in the Old Continent

2024 Jeep Wrangler goes official in the Old Continent

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 13, 2023 | 03:00 am 2 min read

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Jeep)

Jeep has introduced the 2024 Wrangler for the European market, following its successful US debut earlier this year. The refreshed off-roader boasts a sleeker design, advanced technology, and a commitment to electrification. With first deliveries scheduled for the first half of 2024, the updated rugged-looking SUV aims to capture the attention of European consumers seeking a versatile and stylish vehicle.

It flaunts a seven-slot grille and rugged alloy wheels

The 2024 Wrangler features a redesigned seven-slot grille, black textured slots, and neutral gray metallic bezels, improving its appearance and cooling efficiency. A trail-ready stealth antenna is integrated into the front windshield and rides in rugged alloy wheels with off-road-biased tires. Inside, the spacious cabin includes a standard 12.3-inch "Uconnect 5" touchscreen infotainment system, along with multiple ADAS functions such as Drowsy Driver Alert, Lane Departure Warning, and Traffic Sign Information system.

It is available with a single hybrid powertrain

The European Wrangler will be available with a single engine option, the 4xe hybrid powertrain. Combining a four-cylinder petrol engine with a hybrid system, it delivers a total output of 380hp. Drivers can customize the hybrid powertrain to suit their needs, whether it's pure-electric operation, a combination of electric and combustion power, or saving battery charge for specific scenarios.

A limited batch of petrol-only models is also offered

For those seeking a more traditional combustion engine, there's a limited batch of 2024 Wrangler models with a 272hp, 2.0-liter, turbocharged, inline four-cylinder engine and an 8-speed automatic gearbox. It will be available in select European markets such as Germany, Italy, Poland, and Spain.

