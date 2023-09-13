2024 KTM 250 Duke revealed in India: Check top alternatives

Auto

2024 KTM 250 Duke revealed in India: Check top alternatives

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 13, 2023 | 12:05 am 3 min read

2024 KTM 250 Duke rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: KTM)

KTM has introduced the 2024 iteration of the 250 Duke in India, with a price tag of Rs. 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). It features a slipper clutch, a ride-by-wire throttle system, and a quick-shifter. However, with the updated price tag, the motorcycle has now become one of the most expensive models in the quarter-liter category. Here are some of its top alternatives on our shores.

First, let's take a look at the KTM 250 Duke

The KTM 250 Duke sits on a new steel trellis frame and features an all-LED lighting setup, a raised handlebar, split-type seats, an underbelly exhaust, and a 5.0-inch LCD cluster. For safety, it gets disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It is fueled by a revised 248.7cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 29.6hp/24Nm.

Yamaha FZS 25: Costs Rs. 1.54 lakh

The Yamaha FZS 25 features a sculpted fuel tank, an angular LED headlight, a wide handlebar, a sleek taillamp, an upswept exhaust, split-style seats, and an LCD instrument cluster. It has disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit for rider safety. It is powered by a 249cc, air-and-oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 20.5hp/20.1Nm.

Suzuki Gixxer 250: Price begins at Rs. 1.81 lakh

Suzuki Gixxer 250 is available in two variants and sports a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, and a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console with support for navigation. To ensure safety, it gets disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It is backed by a 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled mill that develops 26.13hp/22.2Nm.

Bajaj Dominar 250: Priced at Rs. 1.84 lakh

Bajaj Dominar 250 sports a typical power-cruiser design and features a sloping fuel tank, always-on LED headlights, dual barrel exhaust, split-type LED taillights, and designer dual-tone alloy wheels. It comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. Powering the bike is a 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 26.6hp/23.5Nm.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Price starts at Rs. 2.43 lakh

TVS Apache RTR 310 has dual adaptive LED headlamps with DRLs, split seats with heating/cooling function, dual dynamic LED taillamps, a wide handlebar, and a 5.0-inch TFT console with connectivity options. For safety, disc brakes, along with cornering ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, cruise control, riding modes, and traction control are offered. It runs on a 312.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, reverse-inclined engine that produces 35hp/27.3Nm.

Share this timeline