Xiaomi's first electric car could launch by end of 2023

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 12, 2023 | 07:10 pm 2 min read

The vehicle will have range of up to 800km on a single charge. Representative image

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is reportedly gearing up to launch its first electric vehicle (EV), the Xiaomi Modena, by the end of 2023. Codenamed MS11, the EV is said to be in trial production in Beijing, with around 50 prototypes being built weekly. The Modena aims to compete with popular EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and BYD Seal and will be priced at approximately 200,000 yuan ($27,400).

Xiaomi has invested 3 billion yuan in its automotive division

Xiaomi first announced its EV plans two years ago and received government approval for production last month. The company has invested over 3 billion yuan (about $433 million) in its automotive division, employing a team of over 2,300 people for research and development, as of last year. The company is currently awaiting approval from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) after which it can commence sales of its electric car.

Modena will boast a range of up to 800km

The Modena is expected to sport large LED headlights, a simple front bumper, a roof-mounted LiDAR, flush door handles and a panoramic glass roof similar to the Tesla Model 3. Powered by 101kWh battery and an 800V electrical architecture, the EV will boast a range of up to 800km on a single charge. It will feature a self-developed electric motor and batteries supplied by CATL and BYD.

