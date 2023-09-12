New-generation Mercedes-AMG E53 spotted testing, to debut in 2024

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 12, 2023 | 03:45 pm 2 min read

Mercedes-AMG E53 will feature a plug-in hybrid setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Mercedes-AMG)

Mercedes-AMG is gearing up to reveal the highly-anticipated 2024 E53 sedan for the global markets soon. In the latest development, a production-ready mule has been spotted testing in California, marking its first appearance on US soil. Covered in full camouflage, the prototype sports unusually long exhaust tips and a charging port cap on the driver's side rear fender, hinting at a plug-in hybrid setup. This high-performance sedan is expected to feature a major change compared to its previous generation.

It will feature a sloping roofline and flush-fitted door handles

The prototype of the 2024 Mercedes-AMG E53 was seen with long exhaust tips, which are not expected to be present in the production model. The vehicle is likely undergoing tweaks to meet local emissions regulations. Spy shots reveal that the upcoming sedan will likely feature a lengthy bonnet, a sloping roofline, sweptback headlights, flush-fitted door handles, designer wheels, and connected-type taillights.

The inline-six powertrain is expected to produce over 500hp

The new Mercedes-AMG E53 is expected to be equipped with a six-cylinder unit, possibly a 3.0-liter inline-six engine with an electric motor, producing over 500hp. This powertrain setup is likely to mirror the Benz- and Maybach-branded S580e, which has a combined output of 510hp/750Nm. Both the E53 and E63 models are anticipated to feature plug-in hybrid technology, offering improved performance and efficiency.

