New-generation Audi Q3 spotted testing in Germany, will debut soon

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 12, 2023 | 02:26 pm 2 min read

The 2023 Audi Q3 will ride on designer alloy wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Audi)

The third and final generation of Audi's Q3 has been spotted testing on the streets of Germany, albeit in a camouflaged avatar. The upcoming 2025 model will be based on the MQB Evo platform and is set to borrow styling cues from its EV sibling, the Q4 e-tron. This compact crossover is expected to be slightly larger than its predecessor and feature mild hybridization to comply with the upcoming Euro 7 standard.

It will mimic the design of its electrified sibling

The 2025 Audi Q3 will showcase a unique split headlight design with an upper strip for the daytime running lights (DRLs) and turn signals. The rectangular cutout in the bumper will house the low and high beams. Additionally, connected-type LED taillights, which are positioned above the license plate, will highlight its wide body. These design choices further align the SUV with the Q4 e-tron EV.

MQB Evo platform and mild hybridization on the cards

The new Q3 will adopt the MQB Evo platform, echoing the forthcoming Volkswagen Tiguan. This transition will result in a slightly larger vehicle than the outgoing model. To comply with the upcoming Euro 7 standard, the Q3 will feature mild hybridization and tweaks to its internal combustion engine (ICE). These changes aim to improve efficiency while maintaining Audi's commitment to performance and luxury.

