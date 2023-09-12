How KTM 250 Duke fares against TVS Apache RTR 310

Both bikes feature an all-LED lighting setup

Austrian marque KTM has introduced the 2024 iteration of the 250 Duke in India, with a price tag of Rs. 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The quarter-liter streetfighter offering now comes equipped with a slipper clutch, a ride-by-wire throttle system, and a quick-shifter. At that price point, it rivals the TVS Apache RTR 310. Which one makes more sense on our shores?

Why does this story matter?

KTM created the performance-focused middleweight segment in India with the 390 Duke and the 200 Duke. It was able to expand its reach on our shores with the 250 Duke, offering the best of both motorcycles. While the quarter-liter bike offers a lot of feel-good features, it now faces tough competition from the recently revealed TVS Apache RTR 310.

TVS Apache RTR 310 looks more appealing of the two

The KTM 250 Duke sits on a new steel trellis frame and features an angular LED headlamp, a raised handlebar, split-type seats, an underbelly exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. TVS Apache RTR 310 flaunts an all-LED lighting setup with adaptive dual headlamps and dynamic dual taillamps, split seats with heating/cooling function, and a TFT console. Both bikes ride on 17-inch lightweight alloy wheels.

The Apache RTR 310 gets better electronic riding aids

For safety, both the KTM 250 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 310 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, and a ride-by-wire throttle. However, the latter also gets a cornering function for its brakes, traction control, cruise control, and five riding modes. Suspension duties are taken care of by inverted front forks and a rear mono-shock unit.

The RTR 310 packs a more powerful engine

Powering the 2024 KTM 250 Duke is a revised 248.7cc engine that generates a maximum power of 29.6hp and a peak torque of 24Nm. The Apache RTR 310 is fueled by a 312.2cc, single-cylinder, reverse-inclined engine that produces a maximum power of 35hp and a peak torque of 27.3Nm. Both streetfighter offerings get a 6-speed gearbox, with a slipper clutch and a quickshifter.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2024 KTM 250 Duke can be yours at Rs. 2.39 lakh. In comparison, the TVS Apache RTR 310 is available between Rs. 2.43 lakh and Rs. 2.64 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Apache RTR 310 makes more sense on our shores with its aggressive design, better safety features, and superior engine, compared to its rival.

