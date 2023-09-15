Order books open for Citroen C3 Aircross: Check pricing, features

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 15, 2023 | 04:05 pm 2 min read

Citroen C3 Aircross comes equipped with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) (Photo credit: Citroen)

Citroen is now accepting bookings for its new C3 Aircross in India. The compact SUV carries an introductory starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle is available in three variants and a 5+2 seating option, catering to the diverse needs of Indian customers. With deliveries set to commence on October 15, it aims to make a mark in the competitive compact SUV segment.

The SUV boasts a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The Citroen C3 Aircross is built on the C-Cubed platform and comes with a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine, paired with a new 6-speed manual transmission. The SUV offers both five and seven seating options, with the latter featuring removable third-row seats and roof-mounted rear AC vents. The top-spec model boasts a 10.25-inch touchscreen system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with connected car features through MyCitroën Connect app.

It features segment-leading 511-liter boot space and electronic stability program

The C3 Aircross stands out for its practicality, offering a segment-best boot space of 511-liter when the third-row seats are removed. The 5-seater variant provides a 444-liter boot space, which can be expanded to 839-liter by folding down the second-row seats. Safety features include an Electronic Stability Program (ESP), hill hold assist, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), a rear-view camera, dual airbags, ABS, a seatbelt reminder, and parking sensors at the rear.

The car can be equipped with an optional Vibe Pack

The top-end model comes equipped with features such as halogen headlamps, split-type LED DRLs, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, roof rails, and side and underbody cladding. The SUV is available in various exterior color options, with dual-tone options costing an extra Rs. 20,000 and the Vibe Pack (styling pack) priced at an additional Rs. 25,000.

