Maruti Suzuki Dzire reaches 25L sales milestone: Tracing its journey

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 15, 2023 | 02:27 pm 2 min read

Dzire is currently the highest-selling sedan in India

In a proud achievement for Maruti Suzuki, the Dzire sedan has reached the 25 lakh unit sales milestone. First launched in 2008, the four-wheeler has undergone three generations and spawned multiple trims. The Dzire is currently the highest-selling sedan in India and occupies a market share of 50% in its segment. Let us trace its journey over the years.

First, let's have a look at the sales figures

Introduced in 2008, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire crossed the one lakh sales mark by FY2009-10. The five lakh sales milestone was reached in FY2012-13. Sales doubled to 10 lakh by FY2015-16, reached 15 lakh in FY2017-18, and touched 20 lakh by FY2019-20. Finally, the momentous 25 lakh unit sales milestone has been reached in FY2023-24. It will touch new highs in the coming years.

The journey began in 2008

Maruti Suzuki Dzire was introduced as the sedan version of the Swift hatchback. It bore the Dzire Swift moniker at that time. The car offered features like integrated stereo, auto climate control, dual airbags, power windows, ABS, and EBD. The vehicle had a 1.3-liter petrol engine and a Fiat-sourced 1.3-liter diesel mill. It was priced between Rs. 4.49-6.7 lakh at that time.

The second-generation version got thorough cosmetic upgrades

The second-generation model broke cover in 2012. On the cosmetic front, it got a new grille, tweaked bumpers, and redesigned headlights. The height, width, and wheelbase of the car were also increased. As part of the upgrade, the four-wheeler received a new 1.2-liter, K-Series petrol engine with an optional 4-speed automatic gearbox. It was introduced in a price bracket of Rs. 4.79-7.09 lakh.

The third-generation model is based on the HEARTECT platform

In 2017, the third-generation model Dzire was unveiled and it is continuing to date. Based on the HEARTECT platform, the car offers a hexagonal chrome-lined grille, swept-back LED headlights, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. It currently runs on a 1.2-liter petrol engine and also gets a factory-fitted CNG kit. It costs between Rs. 6.51-9.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

