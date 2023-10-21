Ferrari 296 Challenge debuts as pure ICE-powered racecar: Check features

Ferrari 296 Challenge debuts as pure ICE-powered racecar: Check features

By Pradnesh Naik 07:55 pm Oct 21, 2023

Ferrari 296 Challenge features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Ferrari)

The iconic Italian marque Ferrari has taken the wraps off the 296 Challenge, a pure ICE-powered racecar derived from the 296 GTB supercar. However, the track-focused coupe ditches the complex hybrid system. It relies solely on the 3.0-liter V6 engine that sends power to the rear wheels. It will replace the 488 Challenge Evo in the upcoming Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli event.

Racecar sports fixed-type rear wing for better downforce

Retaining the overall silhouette of the road-going 296 GTB, the 296 Challenge racecar gets several updates to increase its aerodynamic efficiency. It flaunts an aggressive front air splitter, a sculpted hood with air vents, swept-back LED headlights, a raked windscreen, air scoops on the side, a sloping roofline, and a fixed-type rear wing. It rolls on 19-inch blacked-out wheels with specially developed Pirelli tires.

Track-focused ABS EVO Track for consistent braking performance

The 296 Challenge sees the debut of Ferrari's ABS EVO Track, a track-focused adaptation of the ABS EVO system used on the 296 GTB. This new system, along with CCM-R PLUS ceramic disc brakes, helps in improving the braking performance and consistency.

Coupe's aero package generates unprecedented downforce figures

The aero package used on the 296 Challenge is an evolution of the one used on its predecessor, the 488 Challenge Evo. With the rear spoiler set at its maximum angle of attack, the coupe generates over 870kg of downforce at 250km/h. Such high-performance figures were unheard of in the history of Ferrari's single-make racing series.

Racecar to feature single-seater cockpit

Although not disclosed by Ferrari yet, the 296 Challenge shall feature a single-seater cockpit design, as mandated for the single-make racing series. It will get a bucket seat, a multi-point racing harness, a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, and a tubular roll cage.

Draws power from retuned 3.0-liter V6 engine

Unlike the 296 GTB, the 296 Challenge ditches the hybrid system and relies on the potent 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 engine. Without the need to comply with the strict emission norms, Ferrari engineers have retuned the mill to develop a maximum power of 700hp and a peak torque of 740Nm. The racecar generates a record-breaking power figure of 234hp/l, the highest in the single-make series.