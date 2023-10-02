Limited edition Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS unveiled

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Limited edition Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS unveiled

By Akash Pandey 05:36 pm Oct 02, 202305:36 pm

The "152" model will be auctioned (Photo credit: Porsche)

Porsche has teamed up with TAG Heuer to launch a limited edition 718 Cayman GT4 RS, inspired by the 550 Coupe that raced in the 1953 Carrera Panamericana. This unique vehicle was revealed at the Rennsport Reunion 7 event at California's Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca. With only two units being made, one will be driven by race car driver, actor, and TAG Heuer ambassador Patrick Dempsey in the 2023 Carrera Panamericana race later this month.

2/4

Distinctive design and tribute to racing history

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS TAG Heuer x Porsche sports "152" and "154" racing numbers on its doors and roofs, paying tribute to the original race cars. Its exterior boasts a Le Mans Silver Metallic finish with body-colored accents. The rear wing's endplates, hood, wheel hub covers, and air filter box all display the TAG Heuer logo. A Pegasus motif, once part of the Mobil Oil logo and featured on the 550 Spyder, is also included.

3/4

The car sports Mexican flag-inspired stitching

Inside the vehicle, the cabin showcases green, white, and red cross-stitching representing the Mexican flag. The door sills are adorned with "GT4 RS Panamericana Special" lettering, while the headrests feature an old-school racing driver cap design, also found on the valve caps. The TAG Heuer logo is embossed on the armrest between the seats. The car with the "154" racing number also comes with a TAG Heuer stopwatch in the center console.

4/4

The "152" model will be auctioned

The "152" car will be auctioned off in early 2024, with proceeds benefiting a charitable cause. The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS TAG Heuer x Porsche - Legends of Panamericana, highlights the collaboration between Porsche and TAG Heuer, while also honoring the storied racing history of the Carrera Panamericana. With only two units in existence, this exclusive vehicle is set to become a coveted collector's item for car enthusiasts and racing fans alike.