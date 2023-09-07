Limited-run BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launched at Rs. 46L

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 07, 2023 | 02:01 pm 2 min read

The car gets a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine

German automaker BMW has introduced the limited edition 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition, priced at Rs. 46 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan is available for booking in India only through the brand's online portal. With a unique design and a powerful 2.0-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine, the car promises an exhilarating driving experience, accelerating from 0-100km/h in just 7.1 seconds.

What about its design and features?

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition sports an M-specific front grille, foglight inserts, and Cerium Gray ORVMs. It features slightly angled LED headlights, a new set of LED taillamps extending to the center, and an 'M-Performance' badge on the fenders. Inside, the cabin boasts dual 10.25-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, an M-Performance Alcantara-wrapped gear selector lever, electronic sports seats with memory function, and ambient lighting with six dimmable designs.

It runs on a 173hp, 2.0-liter engine

Powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition generates 173hp of power and 280Nm of peak torque. It comes equipped with a seven-speed Steptronic automatic transmission, paddle shifters, launch control, and three driving modes: Eco Pro, Comfort, and Sport. They offer a versatile driving experience tailored to the driver's preferences.

What about its pricing?

In India, customers interested in the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition can book the car exclusively through the brand's online portal at a price of Rs. 46 lakh (ex-showroom).

