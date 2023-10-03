Honda City Elegant Edition launched at Rs. 12.6 lakh

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:40 pm Oct 03, 202302:40 pm

The car gets illuminated scuff plates

Japanese automaker Honda is celebrating the festive season in India, with the launch of a special 'Elegant Edition' of its fifth-generation City. Based on the V trim, this model is available in both manual and automatic transmission choices, priced at Rs. 12.57 lakh and Rs. 13.82 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom). The Elegant Edition offers a range of exclusive features and enhancements, making it an attractive option for buyers seeking a premium package at a competitive price.

Exclusive features and styling upgrades

Honda City's Elegant Edition boasts a tailgate spoiler with LED lighting, front fender garnish, and exclusive seat covers featuring 'Elegant' badging. Illuminated scuff plates, an Elegant Edition emblem, and a wireless charger are also available. The exterior design remains largely unchanged, maintaining the sleek and sophisticated look that has made the Honda City a popular choice among sedan buyers.

Powertrain and performance details

Under the hood, the Honda City Elegant Edition is powered by a 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol engine, which is mated to either a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. The engine produces 119hp of power and 145Nm of peak torque, offering a smooth and responsive driving experience. This powertrain setup remains unchanged from the standard V variant, ensuring that customers can expect the same level of performance and efficiency from the special model.

What does the Honda Amaze Elite Edition offer?

Honda has also introduced its Amaze Elite Edition in India. The model flaunts a trunk spoiler with LED, a tire inflator, and a tire pressure monitoring system. Elite Edition seat upholstery, step illumination, a sliding front armrest, and an anti-fog film on the ORVMs are also available. It is based on the VX trim and is offered with both manual and automatic transmission options. The vehicle is priced between Rs. 9.04-9.86 lakh (ex-showroom).