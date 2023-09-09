Peugeot unveils stylish e-3008 EV: Check out top features

Peugeot e-3008 comes equipped with ADAS functions (Photo credit: Peugeot)

Peugeot has revealed its latest electric offering, the e-3008, a fully electric compact coupe-SUV that boasts a sleek design, advanced technology, and impressive range. With three electric powertrain options, the e-3008 aims to cater to a variety of consumer preferences. The vehicle's exterior showcases slimmer headlights, triple LED claw-like DRLs, and a closed-off grille, while the interior features a newly updated i-Cockpit infotainment system.

It features signature 3-claw design for LED DRLs

The all-new Peugeot e-3008 flaunts the brand's fresh design philosophy and features the signature three-claw design for the LED DRLs and a revised lion badge on the grille. It has sleek matrix LED headlights, a sculpted hood, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and designer wheels. Connected-type LED taillights with 3D elements, a roof-mounted spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, and a coupe-like roofline.

Gets cutting-edge 'i-Cockpit' infotainment system

The e-3008's "i-Cockpit" infotainment system features a large 21-inch, curved, panoramic display that extends from behind the steering wheel to the center of the dashboard. The system also includes a brand-new digital instrument cluster, ambient LED lighting, and a revamped steering wheel that controls several functions within the cabin. The iconic "i-Toggle" touchpad system will be retained, but the gear selector has been relocated to the dashboard next to the car's start/stop button.

EV promises range of up to 700km

Peugeot promises a range of up to 700km for the e-3008 EV with its largest battery option. The car will be offered with three powertrain options, including a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive option, which is a first for the brand. Peugeot's product chief Jerome Micheron stated that the new crossovers will be "born EV," meaning they are developed around the new EV-specific architecture.

