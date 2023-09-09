2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally revealed: Check best features

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 09, 2023 | 08:05 pm 2 min read

2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: KTM)

KTM has launched the 2024 version of the 890 Adventure R Rally for the global markets. Only 700 units of the ADV will be produced. The Austrian marque has updated the motorcycle with premium hardware components such as the WP Xplor Pro suspension system and Akrapovič slip-on line exhaust. Here's a quick look at the best features of the performance-focused rugged off-roader.

Why does this story matter?

KTM is touted as one of the most popular bikemakers across the globe. It has multiple victories in off-road racing events, such as the Dakar rally, Motocross World Championship, and the FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship. Using its racing pedigree, the automaker has created a special R Rally model of its popular middleweight offering, the 890 Adventure.

ADV flaunts prominent beak, rugged wire-spoke wheels

The 2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally is based on the iconic Dakar Rally race bike. It features a prominent beak, an adjustable windscreen, a raised handlebar with sturdy two-piece knuckle guards, a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a metallic bash plate, a single-piece seat, and a tapering tail section with a sleek LED taillight. It rides on rugged wire-spoke wheels with knob-pattern tires.

It features side-slung Akrapovič slip-on line exhaust

The 2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally comes equipped with a specially-developed Akrapovič slip-on line exhaust. It allows the motorcycle to breathe more freely and develop more power and torque. Apart from mechanical benefits, it also adds to the ADV's visual appeal.

Bike comes equipped with WP Xplor Pro suspension system

To increase its offroading capabilities, the 2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally comes equipped with a WP Xplor Pro suspension system. The adjustable inverted front forks feature WP's Cone Valve technology that allows it to take more beating without bottoming out. The WP Xplor Pro 6746 rear mono-shock unit, with its 270mm travel, offers better control over various treacherous terrains.

Backed by 889cc, parallel-twin engine

Powering the 2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally is a potent 889cc, 4-stroke, parallel-twin engine that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox, along with a PASC anti-hopping clutch. The motor puts out 103.5hp of maximum power and 100Nm of peak torque.

