Volkswagen ID.X Performance concept breaks cover as 'electrified powerhouse'

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 09, 2023 | 07:01 pm 2 min read

Volkswagen ID.X Performance concept features carbon fiber components to reduce its kerb weight (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has revealed the ID.X Performance concept, a high-performance electric vehicle based on the ID.7 sedan. With a fierce makeover and a massive rear spoiler, this concept car boasts 550hp output and a DC fast charging capacity of 200kW. Although there's no official confirmation of production, the concept electric sedan showcases the German marque's commitment to developing performance EVs in the near future.

EV features large black grille, 20-inch wheels

The ID.X Performance concept features a large black grille, matching vents, and red piping that extends from the front to the rear of the car. Sitting 60mm lower than the standard ID.7, it also sports 20-inch lightweight wheels with chunky blacked-out wheel well covers and special racing tires. These aggressive elements hint at the brand's upcoming performance EV lineup, including the teased ID.7 GTX.

Underpinned by brand's MEB architecture

Built on Volkswagen's MEB (modular electric drive matrix architecture), the ID.X Performance concept is powered by two electric motors, delivering a total output of 550hp. The concept car shares its DC fast charging capacity of 200kW with the standard ID.7. The high-performance EV will be on display to the general public at the International ID. Treffen show in Locarno, Switzerland.

