Top 5 EVs launched in India this year so far

Auto

Top 5 EVs launched in India this year so far

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 09, 2023 | 04:14 pm 3 min read

The IONIQ 5 is the flagship model for Hyundai in India (Photo credit: Hyundai)

The Indian EV market has been growing rapidly in the past few years. We have witnessed the launch of multiple all-electric offerings in 2023. From homegrown carmakers such as Mahindra to global brands like BMW, Volvo, and Hyundai, almost every company wants a piece of action in this highly competitive segment. This World EV Day, check out the top EVs launched this year.

MG Comet EV: Price starts at Rs. 7.98 lakh

MG Motor introduced its most affordable EV, the Comet EV. It flaunts projector LED headlights, a closed-off grille, squared-out LED taillights, and steel wheels with designer covers. Its four-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, dual airbags, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup. It is fueled by a 41.4hp/110Nm electric motor and a 17.3kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It boasts a range of up to 230km.

Citroen eC3: Price begins at Rs. 11.5 lakh

Citroen's eC3 follows the quirky design philosophy of its ICE-powered C3 version and features bumper-mounted headlights, split-type DRLs, wrap-around taillights, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it has a dual-tone dashboard, a digital instrument cluster, a 10.0-inch infotainment panel with wireless connectivity options, and six airbags. Backed by a 57hp/143Nm electric motor and a 29.2kWh battery pack, it promises a range of up to 320km.

Mahindra XUV400: Price starts at Rs. 15.99 lakh

Mahindra XUV400 competes in the mid-size RV segment and sports a closed-off grille with copper-colored inserts, a "Twin Peaks" logo, all-LED lighting, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Its five-seater cabin gets premium upholstery, an electric sunroof, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel. It is fueled by an electric motor (150hp/310Nm) and a 34.5kWh/39.4kWh battery pack. It promises up to 456km of range.

Hyundai IONIQ 5: Price begins at Rs. 44.95 lakh

The IONIQ 5 follows Hyundai's "Parametric Dynamics" philosophy and flaunts LED headlamps with squared DRLs, a sleek black grille, pixelated LED taillights, and 20-inch wheels. Its cabin has sustainable upholstery, a glass roof, an eight-speaker Bose audio system, and a dual 12.25-inch screen setup. The EV packs an electric motor (214.5hp/350Nm) and a 72.6kWh battery pack. It promises a range of up to 631km.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Price starts at Rs. 61.25 lakh

Volvo C40 Recharge is the newest EV to join the list. It features LED headlights, "Thor's Hammer" DRLs, designer alloy wheels, and vertically stacked LED taillights. Its futuristic cabin boasts an air purifier, a Harman Kardon sound system, and a 9.0-inch infotainment panel. It has a single motor (231hp/330Nm) or a dual motor setup (408hp/660Nm), a 78kWh battery pack, and up to 440km range.

Share this timeline