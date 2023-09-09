Maruti Suzuki offering exciting discounts on WagonR this September

Maruti Suzuki offering exciting discounts on WagonR this September

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 09, 2023 | 01:35 pm 1 min read

Maruti Suzuki WagonR rolls on designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships are providing limited-period discounts of up to Rs. 59,000 on its popular hatchback model, the WagonR, till September 30 in India. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, corporate discounts, and exchange bonuses. The development comes as the carmaker's ARENA dealership chain celebrates its sixth anniversary in India.

Offers available on popular hatchback

The petrol-powered WagonR is currently available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 35,000, up to Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus, and a Rs. 4,000 corporate discount. Meanwhile, the CNG version of the hatchback is offered with a Rs. 30,000 cash discount, up to Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. These limited-period discounts aim to attract potential buyers seeking fuel-efficient and eco-friendly vehicles.

Massive savings on other models as well

In addition to the Wagon R, several other Maruti Suzuki models are also eligible for limited-period discounts. The list includes Alto, Brezza, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, Celerio, S-Presso, and Eeco. All these have various cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts available via the brand's dealerships. These offers provide an opportunity for potential buyers to save on their purchase of a new vehicle from India's largest carmaker.

