Is 2023 Tata Nexon EV better than Mahindra XUV400

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 09, 2023 | 12:05 am 3 min read

Both EVs feature an electric sunroof

Tata Motors has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of its popular electric SUV, the Nexon EV for the Indian market. It features a design similar to the newly-refreshed ICE-powered Nexon, albeit with a few EV-specific styling elements such as a full-width DRL and a closed-off grille. In its updated avatar, how does the model fare against its primary rival, the Mahindra XUV400?

Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors has been dominating the mid-size EV segment in the Indian market with the Nexon EV range in recent years. To further cement its position as the segment leader, the carmaker has now revealed the popular e-SUV in a refreshed avatar. However, it now faces tough competition from the all-new Mahindra XUV400. Which one is better on our shores?

Tata Nexon EV looks more visually appealing of the two

The 2023 Tata Nexon EV features bumper-mounted LED headlamps, a full-width DRL with sequential lighting, refreshed 16-inch alloy wheels, connected-type LED taillamps with Y-shaped wrap-around motifs, and sleek roof rails. Mahindra XUV400 sports a sculpted hood, a closed-off grille with copper-colored inserts, a 'Twin Peaks' logo, LED headlights with integrated DRLs, silvered roof rails, flared wheel arches, and wrap-around LED taillights.

Nexon EV features a larger infotainment panel and backlit switches

Inside, the 2023 Nexon EV gets a minimalist dual-tone dashboard, touch-based backlit capacitive switches, a wireless charger, an electric sunroof, six airbags, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, and a larger 12.3-inch infotainment system. The XUV400 has a minimalist dashboard design, premium upholstery, ambient lighting, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a 7.0-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags.

Nexon EV delivers more range

The Nexon EV runs on either a 127hp/215Nm PMS electric motor or a 143hp/215Nm, PMS AC powertrain. The former gets a 30kWh battery with a range of up to 325km, while the latter has a 40.5kWh unit, delivering up to 465km. The XUV400 is backed by an electric motor (150hp/340Nm) with a 39.4kWh battery pack. The setup promises up to 456km of range.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the pricing details of the 2023 Tata Nexon EV will be disclosed at its launch event on September 14. We expect it to start at around Rs. 15 lakh. In comparison, the Mahindra XUV400 ranges between Rs. 16 lakh and Rs. 19.2 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Nexon EV is an overall better choice on our shores.

