Kawasaki teases inline-four supersport in India, most likely Ninja ZX-4R

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 08, 2023 | 06:02 pm 2 min read

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R rolls on lightweight alloy wheels (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Kawasaki has released a teaser for an upcoming supersport motorcycle with a launch date set for September 11. We expect it to be the Ninja ZX-4R. The teaser showcases an inline-four engine layout and the hashtag #Ninjalife, along with the fascia of a faired bike. Given India's affinity for 4-cylinder motorcycles and the price-to-performance ratio of the ZX-4R, it is anticipated to be a game-changer.

Take a look at the tweet from Kawasaki

Indian buyers prefer inline-four engines over other configurations

Indians have always had a soft spot for 4-cylinder motorcycles, with the Z900 currently being the most affordable option in the market. Kawasaki has a history of offering inline-four motorcycles in India, with the ZX-6R being sold in the past. Regardless of which model is launched, it is expected to be via the CBU route, making it more expensive than global markets.

What can we expect from the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R?

The expected price range for the ZX-4R is between Rs. 7 lakh to Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom). While Kawasaki has offered the ZX-6R in India in the past, the teaser for the new inline-four motorcycle suggests that it is more likely to be the ZX-4R. If priced right, the supersport will revolutionize the middleweight segment on our shores.

ZX-4R is one of the most capable middleweight supersport bikes

The Ninja ZX-4R boasts a 399cc inline-four engine that develops 80hp of power at 14,500rpm and 39Nm of torque at 13,000rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, with a bi-directional quick-shifter. The bike features SFF-BP inverted front forks, a rear mono-shock unit, sporty clip-on handlebars, rear set footpegs, and neatly designed full-fairing. It also has dual LED headlights, a sleek LED taillight, modern switchgear, and a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.

