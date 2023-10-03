Kia Carens X-Line goes official at Rs. 18.95 lakh

Kia Carens X-Line rides on 16-inch wheels

South Korean automaker Kia Motors has launched the Carens X-Line, a fresh top-end trim for the popular MPV, boasting unique exterior and interior enhancements. The Carens X-Line comes in Petrol 7DCT and Diesel 6AT versions priced at Rs. 18.95 lakh and Rs. 19.45 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. This launch marks the third X-Line model from Kia, following the Seltos and Sonet. The Carens X-Line aims to appeal to modern buyers through its standout design elements and additional features.

Eye-catching exterior enhancements for a bold look

Sporting an exclusive Matte Graphite color scheme, the Carens X-Line is enhanced by a piano black front grille and chromed radiator grille garnish. Silver front calipers and an X-Line logo on the tailgate emphasize its distinct look. Moreover, the MPV is equipped with 16-inch dual-tone crystal-cut alloy wheels featuring a glossy black outline, contributing to its bold and stylish road presence.

Premium interior upgrades for a comfortable ride

Inside, the Carens X-Line features a dual-tone Splendid Sage Green and Black color scheme with orange stitching, creating an upscale ambiance. To improve passenger comfort and entertainment, Kia has included a rear seat entertainment setup, controllable via a remote control app on the user's mobile phone. These interior upgrades aim to deliver a luxurious experience for both drivers and passengers.

What about its performance?

Under the hood, the Kia Carens MPV's X-Line version draws power from a 1.5-liter, turbo-petrol engine that makes 158hp of power and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that puts out 114hp. Transmission duties on the former are taken care of by a 7-speed DCT gearbox, while the diesel motor is paired with a 6-speed automatic unit.