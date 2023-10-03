Nissan's radical concept car offers a glimpse into future EVs

The concept car offers upgradable hardware and software (Photo credit: Nissan)

Nissan has revealed its innovative Hyper Urban concept, a sustainable city vehicle that provides a glimpse into the design and technology of the automaker's upcoming electric vehicles. The Hyper Urban is the first in a series of "hyper" concepts, which Nissan aims to showcase at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show, which starts October 26. Per Nissan, each concept will be represented by its own unique character and will include "custom-tailored features that add value to unique lifestyles and diverse aspirations."

Innovative design and features for seamless integration

The Hyper Urban concept sports a striking design with several bold features that allow it to make a strong statement while also blending in with its surroundings, according to Nissan. The bodywork is painted in a chromatic shade of yellow that changes color based on the angle of light hitting it. The vehicle also features scissor doors at the front and rear, a sleek silhouette for optimal aerodynamic efficiency, and eye-catching wide tires that complete its sporty look.

Customizable interior for enhanced comfort

Inside the Nissan Hyper Urban concept, you'll find an interior inspired by kaleidoscopic triangles, including a customizable instrument panel and infotainment display. The front seats can be folded into the rear, creating a lounge-style sofa arrangement. Nissan even suggests parking the vehicle inside a loft apartment or bungalow "so that it becomes an interior space to unwind."

The concept car comes with vehicle-to-grid charging functionality

The Hyper Urban concept features vehicle-to-grid charging functionality. This can help reduce pressure on the EV's electricity network and balance power supply and demand during peak periods.

The EV offers upgradable hardware and software

Demonstrating its commitment to sustainability, the Hyper Urban concept can be kept current with regular hardware and software updates. The vehicle even features a removable instrument panel that can be swapped out as needed for one hosting the latest graphic technology. This innovative approach ensures that the Hyper Urban remains relevant and cutting-edge throughout its lifespan.

Nissan is going all-EV in the European market

Nissan's CEO Makoto Uchida recently revealed that the carmaker would only launch electric cars in Europe from now on, and stop selling combustion cars by 2030. To achieve this goal, Nissan will launch 19 new electric cars over the next seven years. In line with the recent announcement, the company is expected to debut four EV concepts at the Tokyo Motor Show, starting with the Hyper Urban concept. All four cars may be showcased together from October 26.