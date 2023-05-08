Auto

Is MG Comet's top variant better than entry-level Citroen eC3

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 08, 2023, 11:54 am 3 min read

Citroen eC3 delivers up to 320km of range

British automaker MG Motor recently launched its Comet EV in India. Its range-topping Plush model has a quirky look, a four-seater cabin with several feel-good features, and delivers a range of up to 230km per charge. In the market, it takes on Citroen eC3 hatchback's entry-level Live trim. So, which one should you go for?

The Comet EV catches the eye in an instant

MG Comet EV's Plush version has a closed-off grille with a charging port behind the illuminated logo, an all-LED lighting setup, indicator-mounted ORVMs, 12-inch steel wheels with designer covers, and bumper-mounted fog lamps. On the other hand, Citroen eC3's Live variant flaunts a quirky design with 15-inch wheels with covers, halogen headlamps, roof rails, flared wheel arches, thick body cladding, and a roof-mounted antenna.

The eC3 has larger dimensions

MG Comet EV is 2,974mm long, 1,505mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,010mm. Meanwhile, Citroen eC3 has a length of 3,981mm, a width of 1,733mm, and a wheelbase of 2,540mm.

From manual AC to power windows

The MG Comet EV's Plush variant has a cabin with four seats, manual AC, power windows, a two-tone dashboard with a recessed shelf-like section, fabric upholstery, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. The Citroen eC3's Live trim offers a blacked-out cabin with five seats, parking sensors, manual AC, satin chrome accents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It also gets power windows at the front.

What about tech features?

MG Comet EV offers USB ports, two speakers, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and i-SMART connected car technology. Two airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera are also available. Citroen eC3's Live variant is offered with ABS, EBD, dual airbags, a digital instrument cluster, and connected car technology. It misses out on a touchscreen infotainment panel.

The eC3 delivers a higher range

MG Comet EV gets an electric motor that is linked with a 17.3kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup makes 41.4hp/110Nm. The EV delivers a range of up to 230km on a single charge. Meanwhile, the Citroen eC3 houses an electric motor paired with a 29.2kWh Lithium-ion battery. The powertrain delivers 56.2hp/143Nm. The setup promises a range of up to 320km per charge.

Which one is better?

In India, the MG Comet EV's Plush model costs Rs. 9.98 lakh, while Citroen eC3 Live trim retails at Rs. 11.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Though the eC3 offers better performance and a higher range, our vote goes to the Comet EV for its attractive looks, more tech-based features, decent range for city use, and a lower price tag in comparison to its rival.